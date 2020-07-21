Portland mothers again form ‘Wall of Moms’ after being tear gassed by federal officers

Advertisement

A crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters that included mothers and fathers who formed a human barrier between demonstrators and police swelled to as many as 2,000 people Monday night outside the Portland Justice Center, social media posts revealed.

‘Hands up! Please don’t shoot me,’ the crowd chanted to the tune of ‘Ring around the Rosie,’ in footage taken of the peaceful protest.

It was the third night of a so-called ‘wall of moms,’ which similarly moved to protect protesters Saturday until federal agents moved in and tear gassed the crowd.

A crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters that included mothers and fathers who formed a human barrier between demonstrators and police swelled to as many as 2,000 people Monday night outside the Portland Justice Center, social media posts reveal

Monday’s protest included fathers in orange shirts alongside the mothers who wore yellow, KGW8 reported.

Portland has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since George Floyd’s police-related slaying in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

While the majority of protests have remained peaceful, fires have been set in dumpsters near the city’s courthouse and the walls of the building have been defaced.

Marchers, including mothers in yellow shirts, returned to Monday’s protest after being tear gassed two days before

Portland has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since George Floyd’s police-related slaying in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Crowds are pictured gathering outside the Portland Justice Center Monday

Protesters with bullhorns stand underneath the boarded up entrance to Portland’s Justice Center Monday

A woman wearing a t-shirt saying she is both mom, nurse and grandmother is pictured at Monday’s protest

President Donald Trump previously vowed to protect federal property from destruction, prompting his administration to send in federal agents to quell demonstrations.

But on Saturday, horrifying photos showed those same agents teargassing a crowd, which included a group of mothers who were doing their ‘wall of moms’ protest peacefully.

Despite the aggressive response by federal agents, the protesters were back again on Sunday.

Tweets from Monday’s protest, including one from Mike Baker, a correspondent for the New York Times, estimated that the crowds had grown to as many as 2,000 people in defiance of the federal agents.

Tweets from Mondays protest, including one from New York Times correspondent Mike Baker (pictured) estimated that the crowds had grown to as many as 2,000 people in defiance of the federal agents

Speaking on CNN ‘s State of the Union, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said federal officers ‘are not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave.’

Trump has decried the demonstrations in Portland, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as ‘lawless anarchists’ in a visit to the city on Thursday.

‘We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it,’ Trump tweeted Sunday.

‘Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!’

In a statement, authorities explained that tear gas had been used on protesters after some demonstrators broke into a building Saturday night, set it on fire and started dumpster fires.

The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter.

The department declared the gathering a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area.

‘As the crowd was dispersed, several people in the crowd were arrested and officers were able to extinguish the fire. Portland Police did not use any CS gas,’ the bureau said in a statement early Sunday.