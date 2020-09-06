Portland medic recounts effort to save life of Patriot Prayer member

Boyne had watched protests erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a White police officer. And she felt Portland, ripe with a rich tradition of protest, would soon support the Black Lives Matter movement and take to the streets to denounce police brutality.

“I wanted to know what that (text) means, so I hopped into my car and drove downtown,” Boyne told CNN.

When she arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the scene was chaotic: car horns blaring, protesters, outfitted with goggles and helmets, emerging from billows of tear gas. It was the first day Portland police had declared a riot — many such nights would follow.

Trained to provide first aid, Boyne grabbed her medical kit and joined the crowd. She has been part of the protests since day one and serves as a volunteer medic — a loosely organized group qualified to render first aid but lacking certification as EMTs or medical professionals.

“My entire purpose is the protection of life and safety — to treat people as best as I can,” Boyne said. Ninety-three days later, a photo would circulate across the country that captures a turning point in the protests: a young Black woman, identified as a medic by a red cross on her bike helmet, kneeling by the body of Aaron J. Danielson, who would die from a gunshot wound moments later. The medic is Boyne. Her tweet the following day would go viral. “I was one of two medics on scene when the man who died last night was shot,” she…

Read The Full Article