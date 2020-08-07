Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Warns Rioters Their Actions Will Help Re-Elect Trump

Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland alerted the rioters in his city that their actions will just serve to help re-elect President Trump in November.

Portland Riots Continue for 70+ Days

The riots in Portland have actually continued for months, with violent Antifa communists and Black Lives Matter advocates assaulting cops and federal structures. They have actually triggered turmoil and damage throughout the city, and assaulted lots of innocents.

Drew Duncomb, a black press reporter for The Common Sense Conservative, was stabbed by Antifa members in Portland on July 25 th. The attack was caught on video, and Duncomb handled to livestream throughout the ambulance journey to medical facility.

A mob beats a male in the middle of downtownPortland They state he stabbed somebody. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UlbHsIqRWp — Andy Ng ô (@MrAndyNg o) July 25, 2020

I got stabbed in Portland by antifa on my method to medical facility https://t.co/H745d2next — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

Only the other day, a senior white female was the target of the rioters. The female, with a walker, tried to stop the rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police precinct. She was assaulted and gotten a dump of white paint on her for her problems.