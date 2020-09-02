Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Criticizes Police After They Defend His Home

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler smeared a regional law enforcement officer who took on a rioter, tweeting on Tuesday that the officer had actually been “filmed repeatedly striking an individual at a protest.”

“A police officer was filmed repeatedly striking an individual at a protest,” Wheeler stated. “Even the building where I live, along with dozens of other families, was violently attacked. These acts range from stupid, to dangerous, to criminal. The violence must stop.”

These, naturally, are the extremely officers who have actually safeguarded Wheeler’s home, which has been under siege by the rioters he declines to manage.

A law enforcement officer was recorded consistently striking a private at a demonstration. Even the structure where I live, in addition to lots of other households, was strongly assaulted. These acts variety from foolish, to unsafe, to criminal. The violence needs to stop. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 2, 2020

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Torches Portland Mayor After He Finally Admitted Leftists Can Be Deadly: ‘It Took Him 73 Days’

What Really Happened Between The Police Officer And The ‘Protester?’

Reading Wheeler’s tweet would offer one the impression that a police viciously assaulted a serene protester for no factor.

That’s not what took place.

The “protest” Wheeler mentioned remained in truth a violent riot, …