Portland is ‘war zone’ during violent night of anti-police protests

Four people have been arrested in Portland after anti-police demonstrations turned destructive and violent.

Officials say Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct was set on fire early Friday morning following violent clashes between cops and protesters in the city over night.

One right-wing commentator described the region as looking like something from ‘a war zone’, while protesters accused the authorities of inflaming tensions.

On Thursday evening, demonstrators attempted to create an autonomous zone – much like Seattle’s CHAZ – around the precinct. Police responded by declaring an ‘unlawful assembly’, KOIN reports.

Cops confirmed they used tear gas to try and disperse that crowd. Some protesters allegedly responding by ‘shooting paintballs at the officers’ face shields, rendering them unable to see’.

Demonstrations turned violent in Portland on Thursday night and Friday morning, with protesters started several fires and cops firing tear gas so that they can disperse crowds

Videos and images posted to social networking by demonstrator James Martin showed a few separate fires set up at barricades placed between protesters and police

Police told KOIN that ‘crowd get a handle on munitions were used’.

At that point, several other fires were lit in addition to the blaze which later erupted at the police precinct.

Videos and pictures posted to social media by demonstrator James Martin showed several split up fires setup at barricades placed between protesters and police.

One image showed tires and a dumpster set alight, as several activists donned bike helmets like ready for a confrontation with the cops.

Another image posted on the web showed a demonstrator left injured in the fracas, with a ‘chunk’ of flesh allegedly cut out of her ankle.

A still from a video posted to social media shows a large fire lit outside a store as protesters mill around

Several fires were lit in addition to the blaze which later erupted at the police precinct

Several businesses were also reported to have been looted. Graffiti was also scrawled throughout the North Precinct.

Demonstrations calling for police reform and a finish to systemic racism have already been occurring in Portland nightly since the death of unarmed black man George Floyd on May 25.

While demonstrations have largely been peacefully, there are also previous instances of violence and destruction.

Last Thursday, a George Washington with a burning American flag draped across it had been toppled by way of a group of activists.

The statue, which stood on the lawn of the German American Society in Northeast Portland, was pulled down by a group of about 30 to 40 protesters on Thursday night.

Footage of the incident, which occurred on the eve of Juneteenth, showed the Washington statue draped in a US flag that had been set alight just moments before it was toppled.

The demonstrators placed a sticker on the top of the statue that read ‘You are on Native land’ and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal with the phrase ‘Genocidal colonist’.

It was also tagged with ‘1619’ – a mention of the the year when slaves were first delivered to America.

Police said a smaller group had separate from a few hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center, that has been a flashpoint for conflicts between demonstrators and police.

Another group set a fire round the Washington statue before tearing it down.

Those responsible draped the fallen statue in a second US flag and in addition set that alight.

The group who brought the statue down scattered before police arrived at the scene, in accordance with local media reports.

It comes as a statue of Thomas Jefferson that was based outside Portland’s Jefferson High School was also torn down a week ago.

The base of the statue had what ‘slave owner’ and George Floyd’s name spray painted across it.

It comes after a statue of Thomas Jefferson that was based outside Portland’s Jefferson High School was torn down earlier this week