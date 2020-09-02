Portland: How a ‘hyper-liberal’ city’s racist past is resurfacing

“Portland is a city where young people go to retire.”

Fred Armisen stated this – in tune type – in the opening scene of the sketch comedy show Portlandia in January 2011. The reveal satirised the city on the United States West Coast for its “hipster” culture – a city that provided unicyclists the right-of-way, where individuals brewed kombucha prior to it ended up being mainstream, and whose motto was literally “Keep Portland Weird”

Four years later on, with the city in the throes of quick gentrification, precious Portland publication Willamette Week stated to its readers that this minute in 2011 was formally the day “Old Portland”, the one that was enjoyable, bohemian and “weird”, passed away.

If the “Old Portland” was viewed as a liberal paradise, then the “New Portland”, in 2020, is characterised by civil liberties demonstrations, violent clashes in between reactionary and anti-fascist groups, and pictures of federal representatives indiscriminately bundling protesters into unmarked automobiles. While Old Portlanders might have discussed their vegan cheese side-businesses, New Portlanders bond over the number of times they have actually been tear-gassed.

But this modification wasn’t as much of a leap as …