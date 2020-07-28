Portland hits feds with ‘maximum’ fine for fence outside besieged courthouse: ‘We intend to collect’

“We intend to collect,” stated Eudaly, who included that she was “committed to doing everything in my power to end this federal occupation and move forward with our community’s reckoning with racial injustice and our efforts to transform our approach to policing and public safety.”

PORTLAND AUTHORITIES SEND OUT FEDERAL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTER CALLING FOR ELIMINATION OF COURT HOUSE FENCING

Last week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, which Eudaly supervises of, sent out a cease-and-desist letter requiring that the federal government remove the fence, which was put up on Wednesday and appeared to function as a barrier in between federal representatives and demonstrators tossing projectiles.

In her declaration, Eudaly stated the city had actually gotten no reaction to its letter.

“We are assessing the maximum fine of $500 for every 15 minutes the fence obstructs our street, and we are investigating other legal remedies available to us. Typically, we would send a maintenance crew or contractor to remove such an obstruction, but I will not send workers into harm’s way,” she stated.

CBP PRIMARY BLASTS ’10- YEAR-OLD’ PORTLAND MAYOR, SAYS ABSENCE OF COOPERATION COULD BE ‘DEADLY’

“Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their job and enforce our laws against the federal government—I hope that gives everyone reading this pause.”

Eudaly likewise recommended that the federal government was overreacting to “a few” violent demonstrators.

“Each and every one of you has a constitutional right to exercise your freedom of speech and to peacefully assemble,” she stated. “The actions of a few should not negate these rights, and the response of law enforcement should be proportional to the infractions. Indiscriminately tear-gassing and firing impact munitions at thousands of peaceful protesters is not a proportionate response.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eudaly has actually been a feature of the chorus of criticism of federal representatives by Portland political leaders. Last week, she implicated the Trump administration of “breaching the humans rights of Portlanders … trying to usage Portland as a showing ground for fascism, and … strategy[ning] to attack cities throughout the nation, cities that are political targets of the president.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is leading the federal reaction in Portland, did not instantly offer remark for this story.