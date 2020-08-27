Portland firefighter battling cancer gets escort back to Maine

A Portland firefighter was provided an authorities and fire escort back to Maine Wednesday as he fights phase 4 pancreatic cancer.The Portland Professional Firefighters Union Local 740 states Chris Fabian was stationed at the Munjoy Hill station when he was identified with cancer in May 2019. He has actually been getting treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.The union stated after talking to his household and physicians, Fabian chose to return house to Maine so he might invest his staying days in hospice care close to friends and family.Members of the Portland Fire Department took a trip to Boston with an ambulance to bring him house with an authoritiesescort Police and fire departments from Boston to Scarborough based on overpasses to salute Fabian as he went by.

