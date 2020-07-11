Portland eyes police oversight board, commission as part of reform

Demands have ranged from reforming police departments with additional training and oversight to defunding or dismantling them entirely.

In Portland, Democratic City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is supporting a ballot measure that would replace the city’s police oversight authority having an independent “Community Police Oversight Board,” OregonLive reported.

Currently, the City Auditor’s Office comes with an independent police review agency that operates separately from the Portland Police Bureau.

The plan Hardesty supports would reportedly provide the new board authority to analyze complaints, impose discipline and recommend new policies.

“We need to absolutely blow up the system we have and create one that’s responsive to the community,” the Oregonian quoted her as saying.

Paul Snell, who researches and teaches government and politics courses at the nearby Pacific University, has proposed a nine-member board of police commissioners that will absorb the auditor’s police review department and oversee an inspector general’s office, according to the report. It would also get a grip on the police budget, make high-level police hiring decisions and handle or have a say in discipline decisions.

Under this type of system, that he likened the police chief to a CEO and the commissioners to a board of directors.

Los Angeles, Honolulu and Oakland have implemented similar commissions.

Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero has proposed granting her police review office additional power and transparency rather than getting rid of it, based on the report.

Her office is hosting a forum on police oversight and reform on July 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to have “a multi-faceted discussion” on the matter.

The police review agency said Wednesday it had been processing several of complaints in connection with recent protests in the city.