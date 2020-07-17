Portland cop calls BLM protesters hypocritical for not having more minorities than department

A black Portland cop called out Black Lives Matter protesters as being hypocritical after noticing more white people than minorities driving violence at demonstrations which has gripped the city for weeks.

Officer Jakhary Jackson directed his comments to the movement’s ‘violent’ participants in an audio interview released by the department on YouTube last week.

‘It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd, he said in the recording.

Jackson, who has served in the department for about a decade, shared his viewpoints as a member of a rapid response team responding to demonstrations almost daily since the police-related slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Officer Jakhary Jackson called out Black Lives Matter protesters as being hypocritical after noticing more white people than minorities driving violence at demonstrations which has gripped the city for weeks

Demonstrators stand over a burning dumpster during a violent protest in Portland last week. Jackon said that, ‘It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd,’ in his recorded interview

Jackson shared his viewpoints as a member of a rapid response team responding to demonstrations almost daily since the police-related slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. A driver fires a gun in the air near demonstrators during a Portland protest

Riot have erupted in Portland following peaceful demonstrations that called for and end to police brutality and systematic racism, as many protests have across the country.

Jackson described what it was like being a black cop at the riots, where he said white people have shown up and engaged in the very racist behavior they came to condemn.

‘You have white people screaming at Black officers: ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen,’ he said during the interview.

Jackson recalled experiencing racism firsthand as a youth. ‘I had been, when I was young, at a party and I got jumped by a group of white people,’ he said.

‘Me putting this uniform on doesn’t erase that history that I’ve had.’

He did commend some of the protesters he has met, and was supportive of their calls for police reform.

However, the efforts of many who have experienced racism first hand, were overshadowed by those ‘who have no idea what racism is all about,’ he said.

‘They don’t even know that the tactics they’re using, are the same tactics that were used against my people,’ Jackson said.

He recalled when white protesters would intervene in his conversations with minority demonstrators, saying ‘F**k the police. Don’t talk to him.’

‘Every time I try to have a conversation with someone that looks like me, someone white comes up and tell them not to talk,’ Jackson said.

Spokespersons for the cops and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out for comment about Jackson’s comments.

Last weekend, a peaceful protester, armed with only a music speaker, was shot in the head with ‘rubber bullet’ and severely injured by federal agents deployed by President Trump.

Pictured are federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security who were deployed to Portland to help deal with violent protests earlier this mont

The disturbing incident on Saturday happened across the street from the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland during a demonstration against police brutality and racism on Saturday.

The shooting was widely condemned by local and state officials who’ve shifted blame onto President Trump after he sent federal agents to quell protests without their consent.

The city also declared a riot outside police headquarters Tuesday and warned authorities would respond to the violence with non-lethal force.

Wheeler on Tuesday turned down an offer of help from the federal government to confront the continued violence. The offer had come from Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

‘Today the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asked to speak with me about demonstration activity in Portland. He expressed his concern about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help,’ the mayor tweeted Tuesday.

‘I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help,’ the mayor wrote.