Portland 2 – 1 Orlando City

Portland Timbers raised the MLS is Back prize after beating hosts Orlando City 2-1 in Orlando, Florida onTuesday

Former Argentine global Diego Valeri provided a completely positioned complimentary kick into package that Larrys Mabiala headed previous objective keeper Pedro Gallese in the 27 th minute.

Minutes later on, Orlando equalised.

Former Manchester United winger Nani worked the ball down the left side following a turnover and produced sufficient space to cross into package. Mauricio Pereyra got a foot on the ball and after that knocked house from close quarters to connect the match.

Portland struck the winning objective when Dario Zuparic deflected a brief enter the back of the net past an unlucky Gallese to make it 2-1 at that phase.

The Timbers, who invested 39 days in the MLS bubble and stayed on West Coast time, hung on to win and commemorated the success as they hugged and danced after the last whistle.

Former Man Utd forward Nani included for Orlando City



It ended a wild month for the MLS, which handled to play 51 matches in 45 days at ESPNs Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

Portland will get $328,000 in cash prize to divide and made a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, their very first given that 2016.

The league resumes its …