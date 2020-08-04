Portia de Rossi Tries To Defend Ellen DeGeneres By Launching Bizarre Fan Support Campaign!

Ellen DeGeneres’ camp has once again responded to the undying allegations against her and her daytime talk show, and we gotta say, we did NOT expect this tactic!

While some embattled celebs these days own up to their wrongdoings, Ellen’s taking a different approach: taking cover while her wife Portia de Rossi launches a confusing fan support campaign in which she claims that the accusations against the daytime queen are — get this — “bot” attacks.

Yes, Perezcious readers: Portia (and Ellen, we presume) are calling the comedienne’s accusers — who, according to BuzzFeed News, were former and current staffers on The Ellen DeGeneres show — robots!

The response was made on Portia’s Instagram page, on which she posted a photo (in the official Ellen colors of light blue and white) of big bold text reading “I STAND BY ELLEN” and wrote in the caption:

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬#ellendegeneres #ellen #theellenshow #ellenshow #bekindtooneanother”

As you can see, in that gaggle of hashtags she included the hashtag #stopbotattacks, which is essentially saying that the…