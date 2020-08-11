Portia de Rossi Says Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Doing Great’ Amid Talk Show Scandal – Anyone Buying This?

Despite the continuous examination into her titular talk show over claims of a poisonous workplace, Ellen DeGeneres is stated to be “doing great” today! Wait, what??

We will not blame you if you right away call bulls ** t on this one, however it’s the upgrade Portia de Rossi offered to Page Six press reporters who overtook her on Sunday near their house in Santa Barbara,California When the outlet asked if the 62- year- old still prepares to continue hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the starlet kept in mind, “Yes, she is.” Inneresting …

As you’re more than most likely conscious, Ellen has actually been at the center of debate since BuzzFeed News released a report detailing painful allegations of harmful work culture, worry, intimidation, and sexual misbehavior behind- the- scenes of the hit daytime talk show. The exposé likewise highlighted the supposed troublesome habits of manufacturers Andy Lassner, Ed Glavin, and Mary Connelly, noting their employer was aware of how they ran things when she wasn’t around. Everything that’s come out prior to this point has actually recommended that DeGeneres is “crushed” by the scandal and desires out of her hosting gig ASAP– even with the singing assistance of a few of her A- list buddies. So, to hear her better half state …