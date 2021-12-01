Portfolio Manager analyzes Tuesday's market sell-off

Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro to discuss Tuesday’s sell-off and preview what to expect from the markets in 2022.
ByHanna Shardi
