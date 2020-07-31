Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 7 LED Lights Patterns Wireless Speaker V4.1 Hi-Fi Bass Powerful Sound Built-in Microphone, HandsFree, Audio-Auxiliary, Home Outdoor Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker



Price: $39.99 - $29.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 18:54:31 UTC – Details)

Product Description

CLEVER BRIGHT is a company which come from China,is located in Shenzhen, a high-tech and bustling big city .We are a emerging and mature company who develops the most cutting edge audio technology.Our business model has enabled our premium quality products to be marketed at a nice value for customer.

The HIFI sound and dazzle led lights,enough cool!



The multiful style of LED Light like you had went into the bars. Yes, you can use it on bars. The high quality subwoofer sound and it cool colors let Classic Triangle Wireless Bluetooth Speaker looks more excellent !

Use more than one CLEVER BRIGHT speakers, you will have stereo sound, clear sound, no way inferior to the bars.

Portable size,convient to carry it to outdoors!



The Bluetooth speaker has a portable size,only 18.50*7.50*6.50 CM. Suit your palm,so convient to carry CB006 portable wireless Bluetooth Speakers to outdoors. You can carry it on beach, don’t worry it become dirty, this portable wireless Bluetooth Speaker has IPX4 certified waterproof, you can use a wet towel wipe it gently when it be dirtied. Yes it is a most romantic thing to enjoy the music in outdoor with lovers …

An indispensable music feast for those people who like to play!



When the family dinner, friends party, the colorful led Bluetooth speaker high quality and colorful colors for the party adds an irreplaceable and active element. It has become an indispensable partner to contemporary social gatherings, also is an indispensable music feast!

You should have a travel of musical come from Bluetooth speaker and lights!



This wireless portable speaker has super stereo and loud HIFI sound, not matter riding, in the off-road, driving or sleeping in car, you can listen it clearly and feel comfortable, can not affect your nice time of enjoy the music. CLEVER BRIGHT must give you a good mood!

Party & Indoor

Outdoor & Travel

Active atmosphere

Cycling & Off Road

Bluetooth 4.1 Technology & Covering A Wide Range of Sounds



This is a type of CLEVER BRIGHT Classic Triangle LED light Wireless Bluetooth Speakers. The speakers of Classic Triangle use advanced Bluetooth 4.1 technology, you can connect wireless.It be paired with smartphones, tablets and music players can end in seconds. According to advanced technology, you can enjoy high-fidelity stereo sound quality.

It covers a variety of sounds, you can hear the treble from the bass.

6 characteristics of Classic Triangle portable wireless Bluetooth speaker!!!



Stereo sound HD HIFI Bluetooth speaker

The speakers of Classic Triangle use advanced Bluetooth 4.1 technology, make connection more stable.CLEVER BRIGHT Bluetooth Speaker 006 as HD and HIFI powerful stereo sound, so you always enjoy the high-definition metal bass and subwoofer sound brought wonderful enjoyment !

7 style LED light patterns

The first, the light goes down from top to bottom

The second, light goes up from bottom to top

The third, oblique light

The forth, light look like circle bubble.

And different 3 types of irregular beating flashing light.

(You can press ‘M’ key to change LED light modes)

TWS connecting supported

2 CLEVER BRIGHT Bluetooth speakers Classic Triangle can be connected with the 1 Bluetooth device. You can use 2 Bluetooth speakers to play at the same time to make the sound more powerful and more three-dimensional.

About pair both speakers:

Please open the power of 2 speakers at the same time,

Please press the ‘M’ button at the same time until a little music from speakers (this is 2 speakers connect with each other – 2 speakers’ Bluetooth become 1 Bluetooth)

Open your phone and only t see 1 Bluetooth the named “CLEVER BRIGHT”. And connect it.

(If the Bluetooth has 2 “CLEVER BRIGHT on your phone”, please reply the steps 1-2 until 2 Bluetooth “CLEVER BRIGHT” become 1 “CLEVER BRIGHT”)

Compact and portable

It is small, does not occupy space,the Bluetooth speaker size only 18.50*7.50*6.50 CM but enough for you pick it up only a palm,or packed in your bag carrying outdoors. Does not require long audio cable, no external power supply. Built-in lithium battery can make the Bluetooth audio run for a long time, charge power full and readily let it into the bag, you can easily go out. How enjoyment to listening music and watching the beautiful view are!

A wide range of extended compatibility

It has about 33FT transmission and better signal quality and extended compatibility, it also has Hands Free calling. From then on, there have no distance between with you and music ~

AUX input, Hand-Free Calls, 33FT transmission, Extended Compatibility for your smart-phone,tablets, laptop, desk computer,etc.

Unique and elegant design

Triangular appearance, exquisite workmanship, soft outline, pure black, 6 kinds of style led lights patterns, let CB-XY006 looks more unique.

Summary of Speaker Playing Time :

If you play the 100% volume of sound and light the LED light at the same time, it can be used for about 3 hours.

If you play the 1/2 volume of sound and light the LED light at the same time, the speaker can be used for about 5-6 hours.

If you play the 100% volume of sound and not light the LED light, the speaker can be used for about 5-7 hours.

If you play the 1/2 volume of sound and not light the LED light, the speaker can be used for about 8-10 hours.

High quality, Seiko secret agent, to the world !



Product Specifications about Classic Triangle Bluetooth speaker :

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Bluetooth Range: 10 m

Waterproof: IPX4 certified waterproof

Frequency: 150 Hz – 20 KHz

Output: 3.7 V/2000 mAh

What in the box?

1* Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

1* Charging Cable

1* AUX Line-in Cable

🌟【Long Playtime】Built high capacity 2000mAh battery in portable wireless speaker,support for music playback long (determined by volume and audio content of speaker played) . 10W high quality bluetooth speaker with DSP that adds power to music. A compact body can not be imagined, realizing a dull sound. You can feel relaxed and low-pitched from a remote place.

🌟【TWS Supported】True wireless stereo function. True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired via Bluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you true stereo sound. 🌟【HIFI Sound & Stereo】Triangle Bluetooth Speaker as HD and HIFI powerful stereo sound, so you always enjoy the high-definition metal bass and subwoofer sound brought wonderful enjoyment !

🌟【Built-in MIC and Hands-Free】You can easy pick up a call by this portable speaker in car, bathroom, home or office, anywhere during the wireless Bluetooth speaker connected to your smart phone. And it also has wide range of extended compatibility and 33FT wireless connect large range.

🌟【Easy Connection & Portable Design】Bluetooth 4.1 technology has a better and stable signal quality and connection, let Bluetooth speaker large wide distance connection more stable to your iPhone,iPad tablets, laptop, desk computer, smartphone and all bluetooth compatible. ❤️ Worry-free 1 YEAR warranty and lifetime friendly customer service guaranteed!