Portable Windows 10 10.1inch Education Laptop Notebook Computer Learning Laptop Netbook for Kids Men Women



Price: $163.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 18:08:39 UTC – Details)





【Thin&Light Weight】: HBESTORE laptop has a fashion design of 0.7 inch thickness with 0.95kg light weight make the laptop easy to carry and suitable for women, men & kids use it freely to do online learning or entertainment.

【Powerful CPU for Entry Level Laptop】: The Intel Atom X5-Z8350 1.1Ghz up to 1.92Ghz is a powerful CPU as an Entry level laptop to help you handle office work, online video meeting and web browsing easily. The laptop has 2GB DDRIII RAM and 32GB EMMC storage chipset.

【Environmental Protection Material】:The laptop Housing use the Environmental Protection Materials ABS and PC. Though the laptop is small but it has the QWERTY keyboard like a traditional laptop.

【Original Win10 OS】Every laptop has an original Win10 OS License key to ensure all of our laptop’s operating system is official one. You can use all the free app of the Win10 OS.

【Built-in WIFI&Bluetooth&I/O Port】The laptop has built-in WIFI 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth V4.0, 1.3MP front camera, 2 USB2.0 port, 1 Micro HDMI Port,1 Combo earphone Port,1 TF cart port support up to 256GB TF card.