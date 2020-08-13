Portable Speakers, Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker with BassUp Technology, 12H Playtime, IPX5 Water-Resistant, Wireless Speaker with Superior Sound & Bass for iPhone, Samsung and More



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 12:55:22 UTC – Details)



SoundCore Boost

The Premium Bluetooth Speaker with Adjustable Bass

From ANKER, the Choice of 20 Million+ Happy Users

Industry-Leading Technology

Worry-Free Warranty

Lower The Tone

Simply hit the “UP” button, and your tracks will play with an extra dose of bass. Personalize your music and set the mood.

High-Fidelity Audio

SoundCore Boost delivers 20W of powerful, crisp audio via dual high-performance drivers, and twin passive subwoofers.

Play Further

Listen for up to 12 hours from a single charge. NFC enables instant pairing, Bluetooth 4.2 provides play from up to 66ft, and aux-in allows you to plug and play.

Music and More

In-built microphone turns the Boost into a hands-free speakerphone, while a 5200mAh external USB port allows you listen and power-up simultaneously.

Audio Everywhere

Designed to complement any interior – SoundCore Boost looks great at home, and away. Compact build and IPX5 water-resistant rating means the Boost slips into your bag and plays practically anywhere.

Worry-Free Warranty

At Anker, we believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

Note

Press “power” once to turn on, and once to turn off.

Long press “power” to enable Bluetooth pairing.

Playtime varies depending on volume and audio content.

Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Superior Sound: Dual drivers and twin subwoofers deliver 20W of powerful, high-fidelity audio. Boasting room-filling sound—ideal for podcasts, through to parties.

Play and Charge: Listen for up to 10 hours / 210 songs, and power external devices with a USB port packing Anker’s trademark battery technology.

At Home, Anywhere: A classic, minimalist design complements virtually any interior. Portable build and IPX5 water-resistance means you can effortlessly enhance your music on-the-go.

What You Get: Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth speaker, Micro USB charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.