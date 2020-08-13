Portable Mini Fridge 6 can capacity



Price: $56.03

(as of Aug 13,2020 15:31:48 UTC – Details)



The Admiral Personal Mini Fridge and Food Warmer will keep your food and drinks ready for you at home, at work or even on the go. The Admiral mini fridge has an interior shelf and can hold up to 6 12 ounces cans. And will chill your beverages to a cool, refreshing 32 degrees. If you want to keep snacks and lunches warm or bring a meal to a tail gater or after school event, just flip the switch and the warming function will start. If you’re on a road trip, or just your daily commute it is stable and can hold your meal time necessities. The portable size and easy grip carry handle make this Admiral mini fridge and food warmer a must!

Portable Food Chiller and Warmer

Travel size perfect for Mini Vans and Tailgaters

Plugs into 12V outlet of your car, mini van or truck and also works in the home 120V

Holds up to 6 cans of soda or beer 12 ounces each

warms lunches and on the go meals, fits discreetly at your office cubicle