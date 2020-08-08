Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 USB C Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Battery Pack High-Capacity External Battery Compatible with MacBook Pro iPad Pro iPhone 11 SE 2 Nintendo Switch



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 20:44:18 UTC – Details)



Note:

1. The RAVPower 20000 PD power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-C. The USB-C to C cable is to be used for charging the RAVPower 20000 PD power bank via a USB-C PD wall charger (such as Apple’s 29W/61W/87W adapter or RAVPower’s 30W/61W USB-C PD wall charger) in around 3 hours. (PD charger is not included)（We provide a certain number of free PD chargers, please contact us）

2. Recharging via 5v/2. 4a USB-A charger (not included) will take approximately 12 hours.

3. This 20000 PD power bank can fast charge iPhone 8/R/ X/XR/11 via the USB-C port with a USB-C to lightning cable (not included). It can also charge any iPhone via the USB-A port with the standard iPhone’s OEM lightning cable(Not included).

4. The total output of this portable charger is 60W when power two devices simultaneously. Also the PD output can reach 60W max when charge only one device.

Compatibility:

Laptops Model: MacBook Pro 13” / MacBook Pro 15” / MacBook Air / MacBook 12 / DELL XPS 13 / DELL XPS 15 / HP Spectre X360 / Spectre X2 / Spectre Folio / ELITE BOOK 830 G5 / Lenovo X1 / YOGA730 / E490 / ideapad 720s-13 / THINKPAD X390 / Huawei MateBook X Pro / MateBook X / MateBook13 / Samsung Notebook9(950XBE) / Xiaomi Air and More

Phone Model: iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max/ iPhone SE 2 / iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 / 7 Plus / 6 / Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10e / S10+ /S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / Note 9 / Note 8 / Huawei P10 / Mate 9 / Mate 20X / Mate 20 Pro; LG G7 / V30+ / Nintendo Switch / Google Pixel / Pixel 3a / XL / 3 / 2XL / 2, Nexus 5X / 6P, Sony XZ2 Premium, Sony XZ3, and More

Tablets Model: iPad Pro 12.9’’ / iPad Pro 10.5’’ / iPad Pro 11’’

Warm Tips:

1.USB C Charger is Not Included

2. The C-Lightning cable has chips at both ends, in order to prevent power consumption, we recommend that you remove the C-Lightning cable when you are not using the power bank

3.The PD portable charger sports premium LG 21700 High-Density battery pack, the Item Weight is 13.2 oz

Technical Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 20000mAh

PD Input: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2. 5A 15V/2A 20V/1. 5A, 30W max.

PD Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 14. 5V/2A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 60W max.

QC Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1. 5A, 18W max.

PD + QC Output: Total 60W max.

Dimensions: 5. 98 x 2. 64 x 0. 98in / 151 x 67 x 25mm

Weight: 13. 2oz / 374g（sports premium LG 21700 High-Density battery pack）

What’s in the Box:

1 x RAVPower PD Pioneer Power Bank (Model: RP-PB201)

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x User Guide

Big Power, Small Case: A 20000mAh battery pack to power your iPhone 11 Pro Max from 0% to full 2. 6 times, iphone Xs 5 times, Galaxy S10 & NOTE 10 3. 4 times, iPad Pro 2018 1. 6 times, MacBook Pro 13″ 2018 0.84 times (Data based on internal lab testing)

Dual Fast Charging: Equipped with one PD 60W port and one QC 18W port to ensure you can charge your laptop and phone at top speeds simultaneously

Mighty 30W PD Input: Achieve peak performance with a strapping 30W PD charging adapter – fully recharge the power bank in 3 hours（Charger Not Included)

Dependable Safety: Packed with advanced charging guards, this power bank is forged to protect against damage caused by overcurrent and overheating issues

Included components: 1 x RAVPower PD Pioneer Power Bank (Model: RP-PB201) 1 x USB-C Charging Cable 1 x User Guide

Compatible phone models: iPhone 11/Pro/Max/ 8/ X/XS, Pixel 3/ 3XL/ 2XL, S10, iPad Pro 2018 and More

Item Weight：13. 2 oz（sports premium LG 21700 High-Density battery pack）Connector type: usb type c