Portable Bluetooth Speakers with Double Subwoofer Heavy Bass, 30W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless 100ft Outdoor Speaker, Support FM Radio MP3 Player Remote Control AUX EQ, for Home Party Camping

Features

– Portable Bluetooth Speaker,built-in bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission, working distance up to 100ft

– Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablet PCs, iPOD

– Can match the personal computer, MP3,MP4, and is equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio output interface of the mobile phone and other audio equipment

– 4 speaker driver, big power 30W, heavy bass guide tube design

– Support TF/SD Card music playback

– Support USB Flash Drive music playback

– Support AUX line-in connect

– Support FM radio, FM channel automatic or manual control

– Support Digital Display+Intelligent Remote Control

– Support for microphone connection

– After shut down automatically memory track number

Specification

Product type: A26 bluetooth speaker

Speaker output power:10W*2+5W*2

Speaker driver size: 2.5″*4

Frequency Response: 60Hz-20KHz

Input Impedance: 10 kΩ

Input voltage: DC 5V-1A

Product size: 5*8*9.5inch

Charging: Red light off means fully charged

Playing Time: Maximum volume playback up to 5 hours

Battery ​Capacity: 4000mAh

Function: Bluetooth, MP3 music player, FM radio, TF Card, AUX, USB music player, Remote control, EQ, Karaoke

Suit for: Computer/MP3/MP4/Smart Phone/for iPOD

Package list

1 x A26 Bluetooth speaker(built-in 4000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery)

1 x Remote control(without battery)

1 x AUX cable

1 x USB cable

1 x Phone holder

1 x User manual

1 x Retail box

♫【Bluetooth Speakers】-【Wireless and Wired】 TENMIYA A26 Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth speaker has a powerful 5.0 Bluetooth chip built in, it quickly to connect any devices with bluetooth to get continuous sound in any situation,it works great with iPhones, iPad, Samsung, LG. The barrier-free transmission range is up to 100 feet, perfect for outdoor picnic and camping. The 3.5mm audio aux cable is wired to smartphone, MP3, MP4, Computer, PC, TV and other non-Bluetooth devices with 3.5mm audio jack.

♫【Portable Bluetooth Speakers】-【Comfortable Carry and Long Time Play】 TENMIYA A26 Bluetooth speaker has a built-in 4000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which can continuously play for 10 hours when fully charged (Based on 60% volume). A26 portable speaker is not big or heavy, and has a comfortable handle, you can take the speaker anywhere to enjoy music.

♫【Wireless Party Speaker】-【Cell phone stand and Interesting Features】A26 portable speaker has a cell phone stand on top, which can support the standing of mobile phones, tablets, etc. The speaker have treble and bass adjustments, you can choose different treble and bass to play songs. It also has some tuned EQ sound effects. If you have a microphone, plug it into this home speaker, you can sing like karaoke. Suitable for watching movies, gathering, enjoying music, singing and dancing at home.

♫【More Features for You】-【FM Radio and Remote Control】 Speaker FM radio can automatically search and save all available stations by long press pause button. It can also use the remote control numeric keypad to manually enter the number of your favorite radio frequency. This intelligent remote control can remotely control all functions of the wireless speakers without requiring you to move. There is no battery in the remote control, requires you to purchase two AAA 1.5 Volt batteries to use.