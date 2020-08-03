Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, 20W Rich Bass Wireless Stereo Outdoor/Indoor Speakers Support Remote Control FM Radio TF Card LCD Display for Home Party Smartphone Computer PC



TENMIYA Bluetooth speaker



New A15 portable Bluetooth speaker



New version of the Portable Bluetooth Speakers Wireless

Our Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the ideal speaker choice. Simple to use, yet stylish and practical, you can achieve true wireless Bluetooth playing for left and right channels separated,it’s sure to fill their heart with joy.

Portable Remote Control

No longer worry about getting up to turn off the speakers, you can lie in bed turned on or off speakers, adjust the volume, and so on.Get it and enjoy a comfortable life.

360° Stereo Effect

Three built-in speaker drivers

Two mid-high frequency dual speakers

An independent subwoofer

Restore the original sound of the scene as if you were there

Wireless Remote-Get rid of distance

Digital song selection, one-key mute, switch between previous and next song, and other practical operations

FM radio Wonderful constantly

Turn on the radio and listen to it at your leisure

Enjoy a quiet and leisurely life

Multiple mode selection

TF card music player, AUX input, U disk music player

Connect mobile phones, iPads, TVs, computers and other playback devices

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

7.5 x 5.1 x 8.7 inches

Product is portable and easy to carry

Stylish portable bluetooth speaker

Humanized portable design

Enjoy good sound anytime, anywhere

Product List

1.A15 Bluetooth speaker

2. Wireless remote control

3. AUX cable

4. USB cable

5. Mobile phone stand

6. Product Manual

Bluetooth Speakers with Subwoofer



Wireless Speakers with Bluetooth



Features

– Portable Bluetooth Speaker,built-in bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission, working distance up to 100ft

– Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablet PCs, iPOD

– Can match the personal computer, MP3,MP4, and is equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio output interface of the mobile phone and other audio equipment

– 3 speaker driver, big power 20W,

– Support TF/SD Card music playback

– Support USB Flash Drive music playback

– Support AUX line-in connect

– Support FM radio, FM channel automatic or manual control

– Support Digital Display+Intelligent Remote Control

– Support for microphone connection

– After shutdown automatically memory track number

[Excellent bass and sound quality] Bluetooth speaker with subwoofer 20W high power output, three speaker drivers, including a high output subwoofer and two tweeters, stereo cavity structure with 360 ° surround sound, equipped with low frequency radiator , The sound quality is thick and no noise, the clear stereo sound is like you are immersive.

[Bluetooth 5.0 fast connection] Use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, high-fidelity transmission to say goodbye to delayed stuck, can quickly and steadily pair any Bluetooth device within 100 feet, you can also use 3.5 mm AUX to connect speakers and mobile phones to play high-quality music. When turned off, the Bluetooth portable speaker will automatically remember the track number. Turn it on again to quickly and stably pair.

[Five adjustment modes]The normal use of the rotary button is to control the volume. Continuous tapping can adjust a variety of sound effect adjustments. Pressing once is the bass volume adjustment, pressing twice is the treble adjustment. Quickly tapping uses different sound effects. After 4 seconds, no operation returns to normal. The humanized design of the adjustment function aims to improve user satisfaction.

[Portable Bluetooth speaker wireless] A15 is easy to carry, which is a perfect gift for music lovers who love life. Suitable for travel, camping, picnic, party, etc. In addition, we guarantee that we will reply to you within 7-24 hours and provide you with a 12-month worry-free warranty to provide you with the best customer service.