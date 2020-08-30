Portable Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Subwoofer Stereo Bass Speakers Outdoor Powerful Speaker Support Remote Control FM Radio for Home Party, Travel, Camping, Indoor



Features

– Portable Bluetooth Speaker,built-in bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission, working distance up to 10 meters.

– Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablet PCs, iPOD

– Support TF Card music playback.

– Support FM radio, FM channel automatically

– Support Digital Display+Intelligent Remote Control

– After shutdown automatically memory track number

– Support 3 louderspeakers, big power 10W, heavy bass guide tube design

– Can match the personal computer, MP3,MP4, and is equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio output interface of the mobile phone and other audio equipment.

Specification

Product type: RS-A100 bluetooth speaker

Speakers: 5W+2.5w x 2

Speaker unit: 3″+2″x2

Frequency Response: 60Hz-20KHz

Input Impedance: 10kohm

Input Voltage: DC 5V

Control: Volume/BT/Remote Control/USB/TF

Product Size: 7.5×6.2×4.8(in)

Charging Time: about 3hour

Playing Time: about 3-6 hours (depends on playing volume)

Battery ​Capacity: 1800Mah

Product color: Black

Function: MP3 music player, FM radio, TF Card, Line in, USB music playback, Remote control

Suit for: Computer/MP3/MP4/Mobile Phone/for iPOD

Package list

1 x Bluetooth speaker

1 x Remote control

1 x AUX cable

1 x USB cable

1 x User manual

1 x Retail box

Questions & Answers:

1. How big is it?

Approximately 7.5 inches tall, 4.8 inches wide and 6.2 inches deep. Its quite a good speaker.

2. I need buy the battery for this speaker ?

Not at all. The battery inside is rechargeable. You plug it as you do with a phone to charge it.

3. How do you charge it?

Charging is by USB cable that goes into the side of the speaker. You can plug the USB into any wall outlet or PC to charge.

Warm Tip: Please carefully read the user manual before use.

♫ EASY CONNECT – Portable Wireless Speaker Built-in bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission, working distance up to 33ft range, Quick pairing any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as Android cellphones, Smart phone, tablet PCs and so on. You can also play audio from laptops, PCs, MP3 player via aux line-in.

♫ MULTI-MODES SPEAKER – Portable Multi-function Speaker. Support Bluetooth connection, Support FM radio, TF Card music playback, AUX input, U-disk music playback, intelligent remote control and digital display. Powerful features, multiple choices to enrich your life.

♫ HIGHLY PORTABLE SPEAKER – Apart from playing awesome music at Home and Home Party, the speaker is also equipped with one short handle for conveniently carry out. Suitable for Outdoor, Travel, Kitchen, Camping and so on

♫ WHAT YOU GET – 1*Bluetooth speaker, 1*Remote control, 1*AUX cable, 1*USB cable, 1*User manual. Our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly lifetime customer service.