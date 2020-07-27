Portable Bluetooth PA Speaker System – 800W Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Portable PA System w/Microphone in, Party Lights, USB SD Card Reader, FM Radio, Remote Control – Pyle PPHP1243B



Price: $72.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 21:03:13 UTC – Details)





COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This box type loud bluetooth speaker system is compatible w/ bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works w/ devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home and outdoor use

4 INPUTS: Pyle bluetooth speaker karaoke PA system is equipped w/ a USB flash drive and SD card reader so it can serve as an MP3 player, a 3.5mm AUX input, and a 1/4” mic/guitar input. It also has FM radio and comes w/ a remote control

FLASHING DJ LIGHTS: The bluetooth party speaker with lights on wheels features multi-color flashing disco LED lights that will add life to any occasion which is great for patio parties or gatherings at night when a colorful presence is noticeable

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: These Pyle PA wireless speakers with bluetooth are great for karaoke, stage performances, & crowd control. It is fully portable w/ a built-in rechargeable battery and extending handle so you can take it anywhere