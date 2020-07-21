Portable Air Compressor Mini Inflator Electric Pump for Car Bike Tires Shock Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery 150PSI Power Bank Ergonomic and Sleek Design Digital LCD, LED Emergency Light A2 (white)

Price:
POWERFUL PRESSURE OUTPUT: This mini electric air pump has a maximum pressure of 150PSI, ensuring you can easily inflate all your cars, bicycles, motorcycle tires or other smaller items in a few seconds？It has 4 unit values – PSI, BAR, KPA, Kg/cm ² – you can set and monitor tire pressure at any time!
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: This air pump for bike and car tires (even for bike shock) comes with a powerful Li-Ion rechargeable battery, which can be used as a power bank for Android and IOS devices. There is a practical micro-USB and the charging time is only 2.5h, it also provides a customized bike mount.
SAFETY COMES FIRST: If you are in an emergency, this portable air compressor for tires has got you covered! The built-in LED light can provides up to 7h of enduring lighting and 80 lumens, You will have a bright field of view in any case. There is built-in lithium battery protection board, batteries overcharge protection, overdischarge protection, short circuit protection, against undervoltage condition and temperature monitoring function.
ERGONOMIC AND SLEEK: Featuring a portable, ergonomic design, this tire pump has been developed for your comfort in mind with a digital LCD display and a user-friendly interface . With an ultra-slim design which measures only 2.1 * 2.1 * 7 inches and weighs 336g, The grip of this pump is perfect. Just throw it in your backpack or car, then you will be covered in any emergency.