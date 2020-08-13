Portable 1TB 2TB External Hard Drive Portable Hard Drive External HDD–USB 3.1 Hard Drive for Mac,PC,Desktop,Laptop (Blue,2TB)



Price: $63.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 06:01:55 UTC – Details)



Portable 1TB 2TB External Hard Drive Portable Hard Drive External HDD–USB 3.1 Hard Drive for Mac,PC,Desktop,Laptop

High-speed external hard drive, plug and play for signal freedom!

1.Upgraded Type-C/USB3.1 HDD brings fast transmission speed

2.Type-C port allows blind insertion on both sides.

3.Ultra slim pocket-sized body for easy transport.

4.Auto sleep when not operated for 10min function to prevent body heat and cut consumption.

5.Large capability to back up massive amounts of data with ease.

6.Upgraded external hard drive ensures more durability.

7.Quality aluminum alloy housing provides great heat dissipation and durability.

8.Plug and play without software to install

9.Widely compatible with 99% of PC systems.( Apple MAC, WIN7/8/8.1/10, Android and other systems)

10.Shockproof Smart External Hard Drive bring you a great experience

FEATURES:

-Type: External hard drive

-Material: Aluminum Alloy, Matte, Chip

-Ports: Type-C/USB3.1

-Speed: 400MB/S

-Capability Available: 1TB 2TB

-Drive Specification: 10×3.2×0.9cm/3.9×1.26×0.35in

-Drive Weight: 37g/1.3oz

-Colors Available: Black, Red, Blue, Silver, Gold

What’s Included:

1x External hard drive

1x USB Cable

【Ultra Slim Portable Hard Drive External 】 This external hard drive has a sturdy aluminum alloy shell with matte surface, offering great heat dissipation. The portable hard drive will fit into various pockets easily, so portable that you will find your favorite photos, videos, music or whatever always be there for you!

【Ultra-fast Data Transfers External Hard Drive】 Fast data transfers; Hard drive external features advanced cooling system inside. Stable and fast for PS4 and XBox One, refuse to delete any game, allowing for super fast transfer speed.

【System Compatibility】 The portable external hard drive is compatible for 99% of PC systems,including Microsoft Windows 10/ Windows 8.1/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Apple MAC/Android and more!

【Plug & Play】 Easy to use with no software to install, just plug and play with Type C connection.

【Shockproof Smart External Hard Drive】 This hard drive is not only shockproof but also has an automatic sleep function.It supports automatic sleep when not operated for 10min, so as to cut body heat and add data security.