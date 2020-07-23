Port Stephens Woolworths shoppers told to get COVID-19 test

Woolworths shoppers have been put on high alert after a COVID-19 case visited one of the supermarket chain’s stores on three consecutive days last week.

The Salamander Bay Village Woolworths in Port Stephens has been deep cleaned after a customer who has since tested positive to the virus went to the branch each day between July 17 and July 19.

Customers at the Fingal Bay Cafe and Take Away have also been told to watch for symptoms if they visited between 11.30am and 12pm on July 17.

The full list of impacted locations are:

The Fingal Bay Cafe and Takeaway (17 July between 11.30am – 12 midday)

(17 July between 11.30am – 12 midday) Salamander Bay Shopping Centre (15 July)

(15 July) Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland (13 July, 6-8pm)

(13 July, 6-8pm) Woolworths, Salamander Bay Village (July 17, 2.30pm-closing time , July 18, 4:00PM – Closing time, July 19, 3:00PM – Closing time)

The alerts come as three people returned positive results for the virus in the Port Stephens area.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a one-year-old child who attended the Goodstart Early learning centre in Anna Bay had contracted COVID-19, along with a school-aged student at Tomaree High School.

The third case was a man aged in his 60s.

Most of the new cases have been linked to known Sydney clusters, with three new cases at the Crossroads Hotel and nine at the Thai Rock restaurant.

One new case from the Thai Rock cluster is a child who attended Tomaree Public School.

Another case associated with the Thai Rock cluster is a one-year-old who attends Goodstart Early Learning in Port Stephens.

