Port Huron man takes job at nursing home to see his wife during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT GRATIOT TOWN, Mich.— A Port Huron man took a job at a nursing home so he might see his wife of 62 years after they were separated for 4 months by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Larry and Carol Burnett have actually been wed for 62 years, however he was separated from her when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

For the previous 2 years, Carol has actually lived at Regency on the Lake, a care home in Fort Gratiot Township near Port Huron.

Larry has actually been there for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, often offering and even arranging a gratitude drive-by parade. But the majority of his time was invested with his wife.

“I would rather be there than at home,” he stated. “You know, after 62 years, it was almost like we were one person.”

When the pandemic hit, all visitors, consisting of Larry, were locked out.

“It’s been absolutely terrible,” he stated. “People would ask me how I am. I would say, ‘As well as I can locked up in a 1,700 square foot prison.”

Many households would go to through a window, however that wasn’t sufficing for the Burnetts.

Sandra Ball, the activities director for Regency on the Lake, had a concept including an open part-time job.

“I three weeks I did not get one application, so I thought I’d call Larry and see if he wants it,” Ball stated.

“I said, ‘When do I start?‘” …