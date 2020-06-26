Popular TikTok Personality Siya Kakkar Dead At Just 16 Years Old

This is simply awful… a talented social networking celebrity gone WAY too soon.

A popular Indian TikTok personality has passed away, and fans are reeling over her death as more info begins to come quickly to light. Siya Kakkar died on Thursday; the well-known TikTok star was just 16 years of age. Law enforcement reports haven’t confirmed the state cause of death yet, but according to India Today, Kakkar reportedly died by suicide at some point on Thursday.

Celebrity talent manager Arjun Sarin confirmed the sad news of her passing on his own Instagram account later Thursday night. As you can see (below), he was heartbroken over her untimely passing as it’s being reported:

The Indian TikTok community has been very vocal within the last 24 hours now, keen to precisely mourn and remember her spirit.

Bollywood photographer and social networking personality Viral Bhayani dedicated one particularly noteworthy post in Kakkar’s memory, writing in response to her death:

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her yesterday evening for a song collaboration and that he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go in this way. You undergo her videos and you can [see] she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you’re feeling depressed please dont try this 🙏.”

Just terrible…

Other users quickly commented on Bhayani’s post, mourning Kakkar’s sudden, unexpected death. One person noted that 2020 is getting “worse by the day,” while still another added:

“RIP Siya. We never know what is being conducted in anyone’s mind or life, we ought to always give consideration [to] our loved ones. Sometimes they need our help.”

Well put…

As you could suspect from her age, Kakkar had climbed remarkably quickly up the TikTok popularity charts over the last couple years, in the course of time adding significantly more than 1 million followers because of her playful music and dance videos. And as you would are expecting, many of those fans are now publicly mourning her, leaving photos and clips of her everyone on the web in memoriam, and more.

It’s always sad to see some body die, but to see such a young person similar to this go, it’s just a gut-punch to the soul. So awful.

RIP, Siya…