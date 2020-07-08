Popular rooftop bar slapped with eye-watering $7,000 fine for breaking coronavirus restrictions

A popular rooftop bar has been slapped with a hefty $7,000 fine after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Moxy’s Rooftop Bar in Coolangatta, on the Gold Coast, was hit with a $6,672.50 infringement notice after failing to keep consitently the contact information on its patrons.

The bar owners shared an image of the fine to social media on Tuesday night which listed their offence as ‘fail to comply with public health directions’.

The whopping fines comes as authorities increasingly crack down on bars, restaurants and cafes deemed to flout strict COVID-19 health rules.

The Queensland Police notice was issued at 7.20pm on Friday, just hours following the state eased restrictions on venues.

It claimed the Coolangatta bar didn’t keep a register of its patrons and listed the offence as ‘fail to keep patron detail contact register’.

Bosses were also accused of ‘failing to comply with public health directions’.

The owners shared the bar’s infringement notice with their 2,500 Instagram followers and captioned the post ‘#nonprofitorganisation’ with a laughing Emoji.

‘For individuals, by individuals,’ the post continued.

The image was also shared to at least one of the owner’s personal Instagram accounts.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the owners of Moxy’s Rooftop Bar who declined to comment.

The eased restrictions in Queensland allow venues to allow bar service and an elevated number of patrons but require dancefloors to remain closed.

Businesses with a place less than 200 square metres must operate with anyone per two-square-metres with no more than 50 people.

Owners are required to keep a register of the venue’s clients and store their information securely for at least 56 days.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted police for further details on the infringement notice.

Images from inside yet another Brisbane nightclub, Prohibition, (pictured) on Friday, allegedly showed dancers refusing to socially distance

Royal on Ninety-Nine, in the regional Queensland town of Roma, was fined $6,672 on June 28 after staff didn’t ask the plain clothed officers for contact details

A quantity of licensed venues across Queensland have been hit with eye-watering fines after failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The owner of a struggling pub in Roma, regional Queensland, was slammed with a $6,672 infringement notice on June 28.

Royal on Ninety-Nine owner, Bruce Garvie, said plain clothed officers delivered the fine after staff didn’t ask their contact details.

Mr Garvie said the cops also went upstairs and found several men playing a game of pool without practicing social distancing.

‘We weren’t aware of that. These police reduced the manager to tears. This is not the manner in which you police things,’ that he told the ABC.

Mr Garvie said local police had visited the venue weekly to make sure it absolutely was following COVID-19 protocols and would have raised any issue with him directly.

He said the Queensland Police officers should have used their discretion as smaller businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to the impact of lockdowns.