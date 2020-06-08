Popular Mornington Peninsula pier closed after crowds flocked to spot to fish over the long weekend 

A popular pier has been closed down by authorities after enormous crowds flocked to the coastal spot to fish over the long weekend.

Hundreds of men and women were seen flouting social distancing guidance at the narrow pier at Rye on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula as locals gathered to watch an annual crab spawning on Sunday.

After images emerged of anglers packed tightly along the pier’s boardwalk, police announced on Sunday evening it would close the tourist spot as a result of the ‘disappointing amount of people failing to observe social distancing’.

A popular pier south-east of Melbourne has been turn off after a huge selection of people failed to socially distance (pictured)

‘The decision has been reached by council and local police to close the pier,’ Mornington Peninsula Police Service Area wrote on Facebook.

‘Please don’t attend, as you will be advised to proceed.

‘Victoria Police reminds locals and holidaymakers alike that social distancing measures are still active in the State of Victoria.

‘If similar behaviour is observed on the Mornington Peninsula, more piers and local attractions may be forced to close in the interests of public health.’

Mornington Peninsula mayor Sam Hearn said it had been not possible for individuals to maintain sufficient social distancing on a pier that narrow.

‘We’ve seen larger numbers down here in many different areas across the weekend,’ he told The Age.

Police warned more local attractions could be forced to close if people continued to flout social distancing rules

‘Broadly that’s been OK because there hasn’t been a lot of people in one single area.’

The Victorian state government announced earlier this month it had completed a $500,000 upgrade to the pier to make it more accessible for fishers and divers.

