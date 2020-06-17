Popular Mechanics offers guide to tearing down statues

Popular Mechanics magazine has offered a how-to guide to toppling statues as anti-racism protesters continue to tear down figures throughout the United States.

The article, that has been published on Monday, provides a guide to taking down statutes ‘using science’ and bringing that ‘sucker down without anybody getting hurt’.

‘Should you happen to find yourself near a statue that you select you no longer like, we asked scientists to find the best, safest ways to take it to the floor without anybody getting hurt—except, of course, for the inanimate racist who’s been dead for a hundred years anyway,’ the article says.

Protesters have been tearing down statues across the country included in anti-racism demonstrations fueled by George Floyd’s death.

Lawmakers in certain cities have moved to take down the statues, while others have erected concrete barriers to protect them.

Popular Mechanics is a science and technology magazine that is in blood circulation since 1902.

The article breaks it down into two processes – a physical and chemical approach – and provides advice from a mechanical engineer and chemistry professor on both scenarios.

For the physical approach, mechanical engineer Scott Holland is quoted in the content giving specific instructions how to bring a statue down.

The engineer says it might likely just take about 70 people to pull down an average-sized 3,500 pound statue of an individual.

Holland suggests utilizing a 4×4 recovery strap and putting it around the head and neck of the statue for leverage.

He also goes into detail about breaking the statue from its base and how to heat it up therefore it is not hard to topple.

San Diego State University chemical professor Chris Harrison weighed in on how to tear down statues utilizing a chemical approach.

Harrison said the melting the statue’s ankles should bring about it falling over.

He said the melting point of a bronze statue could be 1,742 degrees Fahrenheit and can be achieved using thermite.

The article straight away drew criticism on Twitter with some slamming the outlet for informing people how to vandalize or go ‘full Taliban’.

It comes as the the anger over racial injustice broadened to target colonialists, monarchs and explorers, who in some cases destroyed or enslaved local populations across the world in the European scramble for empire and treasure.

It has additionally reignited debate in the United States over symbols associated with the South’s pro-slavery Confederacy.

As recently as this week, California lawmakers decided to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from the state Capitol and concrete barriers were installed around a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia.