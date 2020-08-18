Popular Diet F-Factor & Founder Tanya Zuckerbrot Under Fire After TONS Of Women Come Forward With Claims Of Losing Periods, Miscarrying, & MORE From Following The Plan!

A whole new controversy is blowing up on Instagram, and this one might actually affect you!

With the rise of fad diets and eating regimens being boasted by influencers on the social media platform, the popular F-Factor program has found a place to blossom. Seemingly around for 20 years, the weight loss “approach” has even been given the stamp of approval by Olivia Culpo.

[TRIGGER WARNING: Details of weight loss and eating disorders]

But is it enough to stand up to claims the fiber-rich diet has caused followers to have gastrointestinal issues, loss of periods, miscarriages, migraines, and rashes??

One content creator, Emily Gellis Lande (above, inset), is standing up to the F-Factor program and founder Tanya Zuckerbrot (pictured above), after receiving an influx of messages from former users who have accused the brand of being a sham leading to physical and mental health issues.

For those unfamiliar, the diet describes itself as “the most liberating approach to weight loss and optimal health.” So, what are the key principles??

“Eat Carbs

Dine Out

Drink Alcohol

Work-Out Less”

Eating “lean proteins with high-fiber carbohydrates, which are low in calories,” they say you can feel full for the entire day….