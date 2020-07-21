Popular café and lolly shop in NSW tourist town becomes latest hit by coronavirus outbreaks

A popular lolly shop in a New South Wales tourist town has become the latest venue in the state to be rocked by a potential coronavirus cluster.

The Middle of Mogo, Courtyard Cafe, Mogo Fudge and Lots of Lollies Mogo on the south coast will remain closed until further notice after a customer tested positive to COVID-19.

There are now fears the area could quickly become another coronavirus hotspot, after thousands of families flocked to the coastal resort for school holidays.

‘We have been informed by NSW Health that a member of the public who has since tested positive to COVID-19 attended our Cafe on Tuesday 14th July between 1.00-1.30pm,’ the Middle of Mogo shop wrote on Facebook.

‘NSW Health advice for casual contacts is to monitor for symptoms and seek help if they develop.

‘Casual contacts are not required to self-isolate in their homes unless they develop symptoms.’

There have been eight other infections in the nearby town of Batemans Bay linked to a cluster at the Soldiers Club pub.

Authorities in the area are now on high alert as they try to contain the spread.

On Monday, the state recorded its highest number of daily new infections since April 21.

Now the NSW Government is considering tougher restrictions to contain the recent rise in cases.

Another local business, the Mogo Lolly Shop, said they would shut their doors for the time being.

The Mogo Lolly Shop is not associated to any positive coronavirus cases but decided to close as a precaution.

‘The Mogo Lolly Shop is now temporarily closed until further notice,’ the store wrote on Facebook.

‘We alongside many other businesses have decided that it is in the best interests of ourselves and staff and our customers to self isolate.

‘In Mogo Village over the past three weeks we have seen many thousands of visitors and some stores blew off the social distancing guidelines provided by the government for mandatory social distancing.

‘It is with these people in mind that we find ourselves in another state of insecurity.’

It comes Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned Sydneysiders to limit their activities as the number of cases grows.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW is now at a ‘critical point’ in the pandemic.

The state recorded 13 new infections on Tuesday with ten cases linked to the Thai Rock restaurant at Wetherill Park in Sydney’s west.

The number of infections traced to the popular eatery has now climbed to 26.

Two other infections are linked to contacts of the Crossroads Hotel outbreak which has jumped to 50 cases.

The remaining positive test came from a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

The state government has already tightened some coronavirus restrictions by reducing pub bookings from 20 to 10 and limiting venues to a max of 300.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, several ministers have claimed the mood in cabinet is ‘extremely anxious’ and NSW needs to reintroduce further restrictions.

‘Lockdowns of sectors could happen, predominantly pubs and restaurants,’ one minister said.

Another minister said there was ‘no appetite for a full lockdown’ but a feeling that some restrictions needed to be altered.

‘I think there is a feeling that some things may have gone too far, too quickly and we will need to tighten some areas again,’ the minister said.

‘I think given the cautious nature of Gladys, she was probably pushed further into opening things up by [Deputy Premier John] Barilaro and [Treasurer Dominic] Perrottet than she felt comfortable with.’

Another minister told the publication they think masks will be seen ‘before a shut down’, adding that a complete lockdown doesn’t seem likely.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state has now reached 3,588 including 49 deaths.

There are 86 active COVID-19 in NSW with five patients in hospital including two in intensive care – including someone in their 30s.

‘I also would like to highlight that one of those cases in intensive care is actually a person in their 30s,’ NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

‘I think it always is important to highlight that because often we tend to say, ”This disease affects the elderly” – and it does on average, but there will still be young people that are impacted.’

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 374 new infections on Tuesday as the state continues to enforce it’s six week level three lockdown.

NSW will from Wednesday enforce tougher border restrictions for people wanting to enter the state from Victoria, with a border zone to be set up along the Murray River and outstanding travel permits to be cancelled.