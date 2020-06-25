Pope Francis writes letter of support to Alex Zanardi after horror crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident nearly 20 years back, lost get a handle on of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.

In the hand-written letter published by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living life to the fullest and for providing a “lesson in humanity.”

“Your story is an example of how to start again after a sudden halt. Through sport you have demonstrated how to live life as protagonists, making disability a lesson in humanity,” that he wrote

“Thank you for giving strength to those who had lost it. In this painful moment I am close to you, I pray for you and your family. May the Lord bless you and Our Lady keep you.”