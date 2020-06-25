Pope Francis writes letter of support to Alex Zanardi after horror crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident nearly 20 years back, lost get a handle on of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.
In the hand-written letter published by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Pope Francis praised Zanardi for living life to the fullest and for providing a “lesson in humanity.”
“Thank you for giving strength to those who had lost it. In this painful moment I am close to you, I pray for you and your family. May the Lord bless you and Our Lady keep you.”
Following the accident, Zanardi was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena where he underwent three hours of emergency neurological surgery for facial head injuries.
The hospital said the Italian’s condition had remained “stationary” after his fifth night because the crash.
“The patient is always sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis remains confidential,” browse the statement.
Zanardi’s son, Niccolo, posted a picture on Instagram Wednesday of what appears to be him holding onto his father’s hand.