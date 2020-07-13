Pope Francis ‘very distressed’ over Hagia Sophia mosque move – Panorama

Pope Francis has actually stated he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s choice to transform the Byzantine- period monolith Hagia Sophia back into amosque

“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pontiff stated in the Vatican’s very first response to a choice that has actually drawn global criticism, according toThe Guardian

On Saturday the Vatican paper L’Osservatore Romano brought response from numerous nations to Friday’s choice, without making any remark.

A magnet for travelers worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was very first built as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine empire however was transformed into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, revealed on Friday that Muslim prayers would start on 24 July at the Unesco world heritage website.

In the past, he has actually consistently required the structure to be redesignated as a mosque, and in 2018 he recited a verse from the Qur’ an at Hagia Sophia.

Erdogan’s statement followed a court cancelled a 1934 cabinet choice under modern-day Turkey’s secularising creator, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to protect the church- turned-mosque as a museum.