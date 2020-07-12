Pope Francis says he is ‘deeply pained’ over Turkey’s decision on Hagia Sophia

TURKEY’S PRESIDENT FORMALLY MAKES HAGIA SOPHIA A MOSQUE

Francis said forget about but was clearly discussing the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally convert the monumental building back into a mosque. The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was changed into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the town in 1453. The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to ensure it is a museum.

The pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to strong objections a day earlier in the day by the pinnacle of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organization described its “grief and dismay” in noting that Hagia Sophia has been “a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations.” The council’s membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship following a high court annulled the 1934 government decision.