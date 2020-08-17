Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam – Middle East Monitor

Pope Francis called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, prompting them not to let a conflict over a dam on the Nile result in contrast, reported Reuters.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being constructed some 15 km (9 miles) from Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, has actually ended up being a significant source of discord between the 3 nations. The pontiff stated:

I welcome all celebrations included to continue the course of dialogue so that the everlasting river will continue to give life, which unifies and does not divide, which supports relationship, success and fraternity and not enmity, misconception and dispute.

He was providing his Angelus message for Assumption Day, the most essential Catholic banquet devoted to the Virgin Mary.

Egypt, which fears the dam task might result in water scarcities upstream, has actually threatened to withdraw from the current round of conversations. Sudan is worried about the dam’s security.

Read: Egypt’s Sisi dismiss military action over Ethiopia dam

