Pop-up prom livens up quarantine time for Philly teens | Lifestyle

While the coronavirus pandemic has affected faculty youngsters across the globe, highschool seniors have particularly been negatively impacted.
“On my last day in school, I didn’t know it was my LAST day of school,” laments senior Noelle Smith, 18. She is graduating from William Penn Charter High School and can attend Howard University within the fall.
In order to assist just a few seniors recapture a number of the revelry of their missed proms, Dominique Casimir got here up with a pop-up prom that was held Monday, May 25, on the steps of the enduring Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“We’re all able to make lemonade out of lemons,” she stated. “Moments don’t cost anything.”
Casimir stated the scholars have labored onerous for years to have the ability to take pleasure in their senior standing and the entire rites of passage connected to that. But she stated she wished to provide them one thing to cling to as their final 12 months in highschool has mainly come to a halt.
“It’s a good way to bridge a new beginning,” Casimir stated.
Smith was joined by Sierra Gee, Sydney Kemp and Madison Tyler for the pop-up prom.
Gee, 18, is graduating from North Penn High School; Kemp, 18, from Harboring Horsham High School and Tyler, 16, from Julia R. Masterman High School.
All of the ladies shall be attending Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Smith stated that when she arrived on the Art Museum, she couldn’t imagine how many individuals got here out to help them. Many had ties to traditionally Black faculties and universities (HBCUs) and Black Greek organizations.
“I was just in awe of seeing so many people there. It was just so empowering. I got my prom moment. It was just wonderful,” she stated.