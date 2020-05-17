Pop Smoke’s Murder Investigation Hindered by Coronavirus

Exclusive

Pop Smoke‘s murder continues to be unresolved, and also the coronavirus pandemic is doing investigatives no supports … significantly impeding development in the investigation.

Law enforcement resources inform TMZ … feedback to COVID-19 and also associated concerns has actually been LAPD’s leading concern the past 2 months, implying much less time and also sources offered to concentrate on the rap artist’s awesome.

When investigatives have the ability to check out, we’re informed they still attempt to head out and also securely talk in person with individuals in an effort to collect proof … however that’s been a difficulty currently in this situation.

As we initially informed you … police officers were encountering witness concerns in the event, as individuals were either declining to speak about Pop’s fatality or offering unstable information.

On a much more favorable note … our resources claim detectives are wishing the rap artist’s upcoming posthumous launching cd will certainly restore passion in the event, obtain individuals speaking, and also attract ideas and also brand-new leads.

TMZ damaged the tale … Pop Smoke was assassinated in February at a residence possessed by ‘RHOBH’ celebrity Teddi Mellencamp