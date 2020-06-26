Pop, Lock & Drop It Rapper Huey Dead At 32 After ‘Unsolved Shooting Incident’

St. Louis-based rapper Huey, best known for his global 2007 hit Pop, Lock & Drop It, was killed in an “unsolved shooting incident” on Thursday night in his hometown, according to reports. He was 32 yrs . old.

According to TMZ, police sources say the performer was 1 of 2 men shot by as yet not known assailants in the tiny town of Kinloch, Missouri.

Late last night, local cops received a call about a 32-year-old male shooting victim who had attained a local hospital suffering from one or more gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted; the person was later identified as Huey. The 2nd man involved was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and finally released. Their sources told the outlet there were as much as 10 people present during the shooting, so cops are longing for some leads into the shooter. The case remains under investigation.

A longtime fixture in the local rap community around St. Louis, Huey spent 23 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with Pop, Lock & Drop It, where it peaked at No. 6 back 2007, sooner or later earning him double-platinum status. His latest single, Pulled Away, premiered back in April.

The rapper is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

Rest in peace…