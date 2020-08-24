Pool Boy Claims To Have Had Multi-Year Affair With Wife Of Jerry Falwell, Who He Says Was Involved As Well

The news is abuzz on Monday with the story of Jerry Falwell Jr’s wife Becki and her multi-year affair with a pool boy the couple met at the Fontainebleau Hilton in Miami Beach in 2012. Falwell Jr. confirms the report.

Falwell’s Wife’s Alleged Affair

The Daily Beast reported:

“Jerry Falwell Jr. says a ‘fatal attraction’ threat to expose an affair his wife had with a pool boy eight years ago triggered an emotional roller coaster before he was suspended as president of Liberty University. The Christian school on Friday said it was investigating. ‘I’m just tired of it,’ Falwell told the Washington Examiner as he released a long statement about the infidelity by wife Becki. ‘It’s just got to end.’ In the statement, Falwell Jr. says he forgave Becki for the affair. He did not name the pool boy, but numerous news outlets have written about the couple’s friendship with Miami pool attendant Giancarlo Granda.”

It Gets Worse From There

Now that is bad enough. But then this came out after the first story: Reuters reported:

“Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him…