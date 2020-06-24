Pooing ‘bin chickens’ are ruining one woman’s life as up to 100 ibis defecate on her home

A woman claims her life has been ruined by dozens of ‘bin chickens’ that have carpet bombed her home with bird poo.

Daisy Quinn lives in the quiet suburb of Lynbrook in Melbourne’s south-east, but at about 5.15pm, not exactly 100 ibis nest on a gumtree overhanging her backyard after spending your day eating at the local dump.

Even though Ms Quinn cleans up the mess as best she can, the birds get back every night and defecate throughout her plants, washing on the clothesline, outdoor furniture and even her two small dogs.

Ms Quinn said living under a tree of defecating ibis is ‘absolutely horrible’ and contains ruined her plans to renovate her home.

‘I’ve got toxic poo all through my backyard. It’s contagious. It’s really detrimental to my dogs to be living here. Can’t utilize the backyard at the best of that time period, trying to keep it clean,’ Ms Quinn told A Current Affair.

‘It’s frustrating because I’m trying to get my garden and household cleaned up and working on it for two years to repaint, redo the complete house and the garden itself is all completely covered in this white mess. It’s just disgusting, and it makes me feel sick.’

Her neighbour, tradesman Brad Allsop, in addition has been working with the pooping Ibis’ since he moved into the area.

Mr Allsop said he can handle the noise and cleaning up the mess, but draws the line once the birds defecate on his work van.

‘It looks a little bad as a tradesman going to a person’s house or a customer’s house as well as your vehicle’s packed with… poo,’ Mr Allsop said.

Both Ms Quinn and Mr Allsop have tried to contact the Casey City Council for help as the tree sits on public property.

The two residents claim they will have received no assistance with their problem from their local council.

According to emails seen by A Current Affair, the neighborhood council passed the issue to the Depart of Environment, Land, Water and Planning who said they will investigate.

The DELWP told Ms Quinn she should attach a string to a pie dish and bang it so the loud noises discourage the birds from flocking to the tree.

Ms Quinn said she doesn’t have a challenge with the birds congregating near her property, but she just wants the gumtree branches trimmed right back so they do not hang over her house.

The DELWP responded to further emails from Ms Quinn and so they pushed the obligation back onto the local council, saying that any modifications to the tree would require their approval.