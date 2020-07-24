Ponkor Nintendo Switch Dock Switch Charging Dock 4K HDMI TV Adapter Switch Docking Station Charger Dock Set Good Replacement for Official Nintendo Switch Dock (Upgraded System)



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 20:54:04 UTC – Details)





1. Compact，Lightweight and Portable Switch Dock: Compared to the original Nintendo switch dock, our volume is only 20% of its size. Ponkor Dock is so mini, easy to take anywhere and Work capability is the same as official standard. When you wanna travel or be a guest, it’s really a great replacement for the original switch docking.

2. One-touch Conversion Display: You can switch between console display and TV display in seconds, by just pressing the button on the dock. There’s an LED in the button to show when it’s under TV display mode (Note:LED light display, Blue light is TV mode, not lit for switch game console mode, support 4K HD display). You can charge the switch at the same time while playing with TV display.

3. Ventilation Holes Design & Smart Chip System: Oversized venting on both sides of the switch stand, so don’t worry about ventilation holes will be blocked and affect equipment cooling. Built in smart original chip, having Short-circuit Protection, Over Power Protection, Recovery Protection and Overheating Protection. Our switch docking station have professional technical support, after repeated testing, with the highest quality assurance !

4. Switch Stand with USB 3.0- The guide notch have a spring buffer function, You don’t have to worry about damaging the port over time when docking the console in. The switch fits into the dock tight and secure. Rubber studs on the bottom of the kickstand prevent it from sliding around or falling over on accident. It allows you to play in table-top mode with multiple people. There’s also a extra USB 3.0 port to connect with USB controller or controller adapter.

5. Reassuring After-sales & 1 Year warranty Service: This portable Switch dock is made of high quality ABS plastic with nice design and use the same firmware as the official dock inside. It functions 100% like the official Nintendo switch dock, but avoids overheat, screen scratching and Switch blocked issues. 100% satisfied guarantee. If there are any issue, just feel free to contact with us.