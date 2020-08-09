Ponchatoula becomes Louisiana’s first Purple Heart City

TANGIPAHOA PARISH– On Friday, Ponchatoula made history by being formally devoted as Louisiana’s first Purple Heart City.

The classification acknowledges Ponchatoula citizens who have actually made the Purple Heart medal in military service.

The Purple Heart medal is provided to military servicemen and females who were injured in fight or to household of those eliminated in action.

Purple Heart recipient Bert Cusimano, of Ponchatoula, spoke at the devotion event on Friday early morning.

LtGov Billy Nungesser provided a file to Mayor Bob Zabbia on behalf ofGov John Bel Edwards, officially announcing the state’s first Purple Heart City.

Metal indications stating the classification will exist for positioning at each of the city’s entryways.

Among the welcomed dignitaries are Edwards, state Secretary of Veteran Affairs Joey Strickland, Ponchatoula City Council members, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, 7th Ward Marshal Pat Farris, Police Chief Bry Layrisson, stateRep Bill Wheat, Congressman Steve Scalise and United StatesSen Bill Cassidy.

Fellow regional Purple Heart recipient Ron Cerisi of Ponchatoula likewise went to the occasion.