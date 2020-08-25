Pompeo visit to Sudan raises prospect of breakthrough on ties

Mike Pompeo, United States secretary of state, flew straight from Israel to Sudan on Tuesday, raising the possibility that Khartoum might be encouraged to acknowledge Israel in return for a breakthrough in relations with the United States.

Sudan, which toppled the 30-year dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir in 2015, has actually been prompting Washington to eliminate it from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, which might break the ice for financial investment in its battered economy.

The United States is connecting enhanced relations to concessions consisting of the payment of settlement to victims of declared Sudanese- sponsored terrorism and acknowledgment of Israel, in addition to backing for Washington’s position on a dam being constructed on the Nile byEthiopia

Washington assisted broker an offer, revealed this month, in which the United Arab Emirates acknowledged Israel, just the 3rd Arab state to develop complete diplomatic ties after Egypt andJordan

President Donald Trump, who has actually hinted that other Arab countries might follow UAE’s lead, is hoping to polish his qualifications as a dealmaker in the Middle East in the run-up to United States elections inNovember

Mr Pompeo, the very first United States secretary of state to visit Khartoum in 15 years, on Tuesday published on Twitter: “Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!”

