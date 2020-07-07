Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps – Panorama

The United States is “looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, according to CNN.

Pompeo suggested the possible move throughout an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, adding that “we’re taking this very seriously.”

Pompeo was asked by Ingraham whether the United States should really be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, “especially TikTok.”

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” that he said. “I don’t need to get out while watching President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Washington’s top diplomat added that folks should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement following Pompeo’s comments. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

Pompeo’s remarks come throughout a time of heightened tensions between the United States and China, that have spilled over into a few arenas including national security, trade and technology.