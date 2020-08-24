Pompeo urges more Arab states to make peace with Israel



United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu





United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has actually stated he hopes to see other Arab states following the United Arab Emirates and stabilizing relations with Israel.

Mr Pompeo stated it would not just boost Middle East stability, however likewise enhance individuals’s lives.

But he included that the United States would make sure Israel kept a military benefit.

Mr Pompeo spoke after conference Israel’s prime minister in Jerusalem, at the start of a five-day journey that will likewise take him to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump assisted broker the historical arrangement in between Israel and the UAE – just the 3rd peace treaty in between Israel and an Arab nation.

Under the arrangement, Israel and the UAE concurred to complete diplomatic ties – exchanging ambassadors, beginning direct flights and trading honestly. Israel likewise stated it would suspend its strategy to annex parts of the inhabited West Bank, a relocation lots of thought would have exterminated …