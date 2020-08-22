Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gos to United Nations to send problem to Security Council requiring repair of sanctions versus Iran at U.N. head office in New York
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to go over the nations’ normalisation offer, an individual informed on his schedule stated.
Also on Pompeo’s agenda are security difficulties positioned by Iran and China in the area, stated the source, who decreased to be determined by name or citizenship.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details …