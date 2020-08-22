Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gos to United Nations to send problem to Security Council requiring repair of sanctions versus Iran at U.N. head office in New York



JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to go over the nations’ normalisation offer, an individual informed on his schedule stated.

Also on Pompeo’s agenda are security difficulties positioned by Iran and China in the area, stated the source, who decreased to be determined by name or citizenship.