Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland



United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak bumped elbows after signing the deal





United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has actually signed a brand-new defence contract with Poland that will see American troops redeployed there from Germany.

The deal will see the variety of United States troops in Poland increase to about 5,500.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated the number might rapidly be increased to 20,000 if a danger validated it.

United States President Donald Trump has actually formerly implicated Germany of not contributing enough to Nato.

But the United States relocation has actually raised issue amongst Nato allies stressed over possible Russian expansionism.

The Enhanced Defence Co- operation Agreement (EDCA) was signed by Mr Pompeo and Mr Blaszczak in Warsaw on Saturday.

“This is going to be an extended guarantee – a guarantee that in case of a threat our soldiers are going to stand arm-in-arm,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda stated at the finalizing event.

“It will likewise serve to increase the security of other nations in …