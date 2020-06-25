Pompeo says if UN doesn’t extend arms embargo on Iran, US will seek sanctions

“Without action, on the 18th of [October], Iran will be able to purchase advanced weapon systems and become the arms dealer of choice for terrorists and rogue regimes all throughout the world. This is unacceptable,” Pompeo mentioned Wednesday.

He quoted former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who every made feedback that if the U.S. was not glad with how the deal was understanding, that it may unilaterally reimpose the sanctions that have been beforehand on the Iranian regime.

“First, from President Obama,” Pompeo mentioned. “He said, ‘If at any time the United States believes Iran has failed to meet its commitments, no other state can block our ability to snap back those multilateral sanctions.'”

The secretary of state added: “The legal options in the Security Council are clear. Our great preference is to have a Council resolution that would extend the arms embargo, but we are determined to ensure that that arms embargo continues.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has made clear Moscow’s opposition to a brand new arms embargo on Iran and has dismissed as “ridiculous” the opportunity of the Trump administration attempting to make use of the “snap back” provision. Nebenzia mentioned the U.S. pulled out of the settlement and “they have no right” to make use of any of its provisions.

But Pompeo and Craft insist the decision makes clear the U.S. retains to proper to make use of the “snap back” provision.

According to the State Department, Hook instructed the Security Council that it “should be united over its concern with Iranian arms transfers, and that it has maintained arms restrictions on Iran since 2007. He updated Security Council members on the full range of Iran’s malign activity, including its September 2019 direct attack on Saudi Arabia.”

In current years, Iran has additionally created a harmful surroundings within the Strait of Hormuz by seizing oil tankers in worldwide waters; despatched a drone towards a U.S. warship; used captured U.S. sailors for propaganda; armed the Houthi rebels in Yemen; tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium and extra.

The Associated Press and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.